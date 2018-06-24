Video

Hay was lifted 200ft (61m) in the air when a field in Devon was hit by a dust devil whirlwind.

The unusual meteorological phenomenon was spotted in a field at Sticklepath in Dartmoor on Saturday afternoon.

Vicky Chastey filmed the whirlwind as she was baling with her husband and children.

She said: "The hay lifted at least 150-200ft (46-61m) in the air and carried off towards Belstone from Sticklepath.

"We have seen little ones before but nothing as impressive as this. I am glad I had my phone in my hand!"

The BBC weather centre confirmed it as a dust devil, which can occur when thermals rise on sunny days.