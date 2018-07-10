Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dartmoor reservoir gives up its secrets
The UK heatwave has uncovered parts of a mythical Dartmoor estate that have been hidden underwater for almost a century.
Burrator Reservoir has reached its lowest levels since 2013, South West Water has confirmed, at just 48.5% capacity.
Parts of an historic estate, known locally as the "drowned village", have become visible for the first time in years.
10 Jul 2018
