Teignmouth WW2 bomb detonated after diving discovery
Divers from the Royal Navy have detonated a bomb at sea after it was discovered by two scuba divers.
Parts of Teignmouth, Devon were evacuated after the World War Two device was found in the sea near the pier.
10 Jul 2018
