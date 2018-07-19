Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows puppy being rescued from roof in Plymouth
This is the moment firefighters rescued a puppy stranded on a roof.
Thatch, a 12-week-old Hungarian Vizsla, gave his owners a scare when he decided to climb out of a skylight window at their home in Plymouth.
19 Jul 2018
