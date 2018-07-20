Media player
Devon councillor 'disgusted' in outburst over sexual harassment claims
A councillor said she was disgusted at having to attend a meeting with a council member accused of sexually harassing female staff members.
Emma Brennan revealed she had previously been the victim of abuse.
It followed a standards investigation by Devon County Council that found Cllr Brian Greenslade guilty of sexual harassment".
A notice of censure was served against him, his access was restricted and he must have "relevant training".
20 Jul 2018
