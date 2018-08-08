'Peeping Kong' statue unnerves residents

Media player
Crazy golf 'Peeping Kong' statue unnerves Devon residents
A 7ft (2.1m) tall fibreglass gorilla has been causing a bit of a stir after residents dubbed the glaring beast "Peeping Kong".
Gary the gorilla lives in a crazy golf course in Dawlish, but some of the residents facing the course have been going ape over his stare, saying the statue looked into their homes.
08 Aug 2018
