'Peeping Kong' statue unnerves residents
A 7ft (2.1m) tall fibreglass gorilla has been causing a bit of a stir after residents dubbed the glaring beast "Peeping Kong".

Gary the gorilla lives in a crazy golf course in Dawlish, but some of the residents facing the course have been going ape over his stare, saying the statue looked into their homes.

  • 08 Aug 2018
