Why people with autism love this hair stylist
A haircut can feel like a treat, but for people with autism it can be a very daunting experience.
Stylist Jenine Dixon though has customers with the condition travelling across the country for an appointment.
Eight-year-old Archie is one and, with his mum Caroline, he used to travel 170 miles to see her in Plymouth.
They're locals now, but they used to drive from Portsmouth just so Archie could get a trim.
24 Aug 2018
