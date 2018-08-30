Media player
Carers not 'glorified bottom wipers'
More than 50,000 people have reacted to an open letter from a care worker who feels the industry is "undervalued" by society.
Beth Sturgis, 24, from Plymouth, Devon said she felt so strongly about the criticism she had received she decided to write an article on social media - directed at people who belittle her job.
In her Facebook post, which went viral, she wrote: "Today I was a cleaner, a cook, a hand to hold, a friendly face, a washer, a dresser, a helper, a carer; today I was human."
30 Aug 2018
