Release marks new hope for water voles

More than 200 water voles are being released into wetlands at Seaton in Devon in an attempt to increase their numbers.

Water voles around the country have suffered from predators such as mink and a loss of wetland habitats.

The water voles have been bred by ecological consultants who specialise in mammal conservation and re-introduction ecology.

  • 04 Sep 2018
