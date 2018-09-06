Media player
Plymouth navy man's voice from 1930s heard again
The voice of a Royal Navy engineer has been heard again thanks to recordings he made from his ship in he 1930s.
Plymouth-based Terry Grogan preferred to send records rather than write letters to his family.
The records had been lost, but were rediscovered for sale on eBay.
06 Sep 2018
