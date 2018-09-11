Financial advice
Hairdresser's customers cut bills in a Plymouth salon

Money-saving experts have been giving their advice to a hairdresser's customers while they get their hair cut.

BBC Inside Out asked a team from Citizens Advice to help cut people's bills during an appointment at a salon in Plymouth.

The team managed to save customers thousands of pounds, allowing them to cut their bills in one of the more expensive parts of the country.

