Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Devon farmer who carries a cowpat
This farmer has a particularly strange travel accessory.
Peter Greig from Pipers Farm near Collumpton lovingly "harvests" a cowpat the day before he travels, placing it on a wooden chopping board.
He then uses it to capture the attention of his audiences at food festivals, cookery demonstrations and private events.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window