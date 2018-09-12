COWPATS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Devon farmer who carries a cowpat

This farmer has a particularly strange travel accessory.

Peter Greig from Pipers Farm near Collumpton lovingly "harvests" a cowpat the day before he travels, placing it on a wooden chopping board.

He then uses it to capture the attention of his audiences at food festivals, cookery demonstrations and private events.

  • 12 Sep 2018