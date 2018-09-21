Father riding late daughter's tiny bike 200 miles for charity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dad takes late daughter's tiny bike for a very big ride

A dad who lost his daughter to a brain tumour is riding her "tiny pink bike" on a 200-mile route in her memory.

Peter Williams, from Penzance, set off from Bristol Children's Hospital.

He will cycle to Land's End in tribute to seven-year-old Ellie, who died from a tumour three years ago.

"She would have thought I was a bit bonkers doing it," Mr Williams said.

  • 21 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Epic cycle for prostate cancer under way