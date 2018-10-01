Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police 'spend 40% of time on mental health'
Police in Devon and Cornwall have said about 40% of their work now involves call outs to people with mental health issues.
Ministers say they are working to find solutions to managing the demands required by those in need.
BBC Inside Out South West followed response officers on a shift in Plymouth to witness the mental health demand.
If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, go online to bbc.co.uk/actionline or you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information - 0800 066 066.
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window