Exmouth storm
Video

Exmouth seafront flooded by Storm Callum ahead of £12m defences

Part of Exmouth seafront that is set to be protected by a £12m tidal defence scheme has flooded in Storm Callum.

Tom Hurley took this video of vehicles struggling along the seafront.

Waves have turned what is normally a road into something resembling a river.

Plans to protect the town from flooding were submitted at the start of October to East Devon District Council.

Floodgates across the seafront and a stronger sea wall will protect more than 1,400 residential properties and 400 businesses.

  • 12 Oct 2018
