A man has been jailed for 12 years over an ammonia attack on a passer-by.

Peter Milne, 38, of Temple Crescent, Tiverton, admitted throwing a corrosive fluid with the intent to burn, maim or disfigure.

Victim Dominic Alford, 30, from Exeter has been left partially blinded and has to walk with the aid of a cane, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Here he talks about how the attack changed his life and his son shied away from him when he saw his face.

He was out with friends in Tiverton, Devon in September last year when he passed a group of men in Phoenix Lane.

One of them was digger driver Milne, who has a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm when he battered a man with a dumbbell.

