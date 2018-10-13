Video

Onlookers flocked to watch as Storm Callum whipped up huge waves on the well-known Cribbar reef.

Waves only break on the Cribbar, off Fistral beach in Newquay, Cornwall, when there's a particularly big swell and a high tide.

Wind and rain have continued to batter the South West overnight, with more severe weather forecast for Saturday.

The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts for Devon and Cornwall.

There was disruption to rail services between Penzance and Plymouth as stormy seas washed over the tracks at Dawlish in Devon.