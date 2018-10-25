Media player
Man, 102, stuck on roof in Devon for three days 999 call released
A call alerting emergency services to a 102-year-old man who spent three nights on a roof has been released.
The man called paramedics after neighbours raised the alarm after finding two unopened bottles.
The man, named locally as Ron Easton, was found on Wednesday on his flat roof in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon after falling over and getting stuck.
The former racing driver - known as "Ton-Up Ron" - was airlifted to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
25 Oct 2018
