"It's dusty and dirty but I love it'
Video

Meet Europe's 'only woman surfboard shaper'

Ellie Miller is thought to be Europe's only female commercial surfboard maker - or shaper, as they are known in the trade.

She's built her specialist business over the past six years and keeps her production line to about 30 boards a year.

She describes how she got involved and shares some tips for others who want to get started.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 23 Nov 2018
