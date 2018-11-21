Media player
Big dog Bopper the Whopper 'too fat for a kennel'
An animal shelter which rescued "Britain's fattest dog" has an even bigger problem on its hands.
Bopper, an 11-year-old collie, shocked staff at Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home in Plymouth when he waddled in weighing almost 50kg (8st).
He is 10kg (1.5st) heavier than "Hattie the Fatty", who made headlines for her hefty frame earlier this year.
"Bopper the Whopper" is living with the shelter's owners as he is too big to fit comfortably in his kennel.
