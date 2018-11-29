Media player
MDMA deaths: Basshunter gig at Pryzm nightclub was evacuated
A teenager has been jailed for supplying the MDMA that killed two of his friends.
Charlie Gregory bought £56 of the ecstasy powder from the dark web for him and his friends to take at a Basshunter gig in Plymouth.
Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, collapsed last December after taking the drug at Pryzm nightclub, prompting it to be evacuated.
Judge Robert Linford said he had "no alternative" but to jail Gregory, sentencing him to a 14-month term.
29 Nov 2018
