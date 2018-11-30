Women windsurfers flying high
Meet the Devon woman who rules the waves in windsurfing

Women are making their mark in a sport that has traditionally been dominated by men.

British wavesailing champion Sara Kellett, 24, from Barnstaple in Devon, is at the cutting edge of the sport.

And she reckons that there is nothing to hold women back in this and other sports.

  • 30 Nov 2018
