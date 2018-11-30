Media player
Meet the Devon woman who rules the waves in windsurfing
Women are making their mark in a sport that has traditionally been dominated by men.
British wavesailing champion Sara Kellett, 24, from Barnstaple in Devon, is at the cutting edge of the sport.
And she reckons that there is nothing to hold women back in this and other sports.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
30 Nov 2018
