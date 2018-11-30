Football brawl: Inside the pub
Video

Exeter football brawl: Inside The King Billy pub

This is CCTV footage of a mass brawl that broke out between two sets of football fans in a pub.

Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City supporters clashed at the King Billy pub in Exeter, Devon, on Good Friday in 2017.

The Argyle fans had been on their way home from a match in Portsmouth where the club drew 1-1.

Thirteen men have been found guilty of football related violence.

  • 30 Nov 2018