'There's a lot more for me to do' - May

Theresa May has said there is "a lot more for me still to do" as PM, including "being the prime minister that does take the UK out of the EU".

Speaking at the G20 summit in Argentina, Mrs May told world leaders that her Brexit deal is "good for the global economy".

She has been meeting leaders for talks on trade deals after Brexit.

"That this deal sets a path for the UK to a brighter future has been affirmed by the discussions I've had on trade over the past two days with friends and partners making clear that they are keen to sign and implement ambitious free trade agreements as soon as possible," she said.