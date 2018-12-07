Video

A teenage dancer with alopecia has posted a special routine online encouraging people to "enjoy whatever you love doing".

Josie Sanders, 16, from Shobrooke, Devon, loves dancing, but thought she would have to quit when her wig kept falling off.

Instead, she and her dance teacher came up with a video to inspire others "to be themselves".

The film of her routine - set to This is Me from hit musical The Greatest Showman - has had a big response.