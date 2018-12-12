Video

Women in farming have called on a men-only awards dinner "to get with the times" and allow them to attend.

The Dartmouth Fatstock Show in Devon currently sees prizes distributed to men and women at an afternoon ceremony, before the men's awards are presented for a second time at a hotel dinner.

The Dartmouth Young Farmers' Association currently has more female than male members, and there are four women on the show committee of 17.

Critics said the men needed "to stop being a bit sexist and let us in there".

However, show chairman Phil Bond said the men-only evening dinner was "a tradition" and he believed ladies were "not bothered" about it.