Police missed opportunities on Scillies death, says mother
The mother of a barman who died on a private holiday island has filed a complaint against police, claiming they "botched" the investigation into his death.
Josh Clayton disappeared while working on the Isles of Scilly in 2015.
The 23-year-old's body was found 10 days later but not examined until 15 days later
During the initial search officers clashed with the family and used a "water diviner" to try to trace Mr Clayton.
13 Dec 2018
