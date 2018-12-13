Video

The mother of a barman who died on a private holiday island has filed a complaint against police, claiming they "botched" the investigation into his death.

Josh Clayton disappeared while working on the Isles of Scilly in 2015.

The 23-year-old's body was found 10 days later but not examined until 15 days later

During the initial search officers clashed with the family and used a "water diviner" to try to trace Mr Clayton.