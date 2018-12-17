Royal Marines' Christmas gift for arthritis boy
Royal Marine commandos have given an early Christmas surprise to a 14-year-old boy who has arthritis in his eyes.

Malachi Neat, from Coventry, wants to become a Royal Marine but fears his hopes will be dashed due to his condition.

The marines gave him the chance to spend the day with them at their training base in Lympstone, Devon.

