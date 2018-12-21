Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The horses working on Christmas Day
There will be plenty of people stuck at work on Christmas Day, and a lot of horses too.
The holidays are a busy time for the horse racing schedule, and missing even one session can make all the difference.
-
21 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window