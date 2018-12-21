Christmas train lights up countryside

Media player
Christmas train lights up Devon countryside
Take a trip on Devon's Christmas Train of Lights.
After leaving Churston, you are "propelled through the 450m technicolour Greenway tunnel", before snaking through an "enchanted forest".
21 Dec 2018
