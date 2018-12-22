Couple marry one week before groom dies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Devon couple marry one week before groom dies from cancer

A couple who had been together for 25 years got married just a week before the groom died.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Dec 2018