Sparks fly as police van door flies off

Police van door falls off during Bideford patrol
The door of a police van fell off and landed in the road while officers were driving down a street on patrol.
Dashcam footage captured the incident in the early hours of 1 January, in Bideford in North Devon.
Pete Mann, who owns the dashcam, said the van was travelling at about 15-20mph (24-32 km/h) and "I couldn't believe my eyes".
Officers had to remove the door from the road and the van has now been taken to be repaired, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
02 Jan 2019
