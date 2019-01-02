Sparks fly as police van door flies off

Video

The door of a police van fell off and landed in the road while officers were driving down a street on patrol.

Dashcam footage captured the incident in the early hours of 1 January, in Bideford in North Devon.

Pete Mann, who owns the dashcam, said the van was travelling at about 15-20mph (24-32 km/h) and "I couldn't believe my eyes".

Officers had to remove the door from the road and the van has now been taken to be repaired, Devon and Cornwall Police said.