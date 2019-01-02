Devon sculptor recycles old metal for art
Sculptor Ed Hill turns metal into animal sculptures

An artist is creating animal sculptures from unwanted metal he finds in skips.

Ed Hill from Ermington, Devon, uses items such as scissors, spanners, cutlery and barbed wire to make the forms of birds and other wildlife.

The artist draws the animals he can see from home before recreating them in metal.

