Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sculptor Ed Hill turns metal into animal sculptures
An artist is creating animal sculptures from unwanted metal he finds in skips.
Ed Hill from Ermington, Devon, uses items such as scissors, spanners, cutlery and barbed wire to make the forms of birds and other wildlife.
The artist draws the animals he can see from home before recreating them in metal.
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-46740145/sculptor-ed-hill-turns-metal-into-animal-sculpturesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window