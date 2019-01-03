Media player
Bikes and banter: Meet the octogenarian Velovets
A group of elderly cyclists are taking part in "bikes and banter" as they look to defy their age by maintaining their fitness.
The Velodrome Veterans or "Velovets", from Paignton, Torbay, have some members who are in their 90s still pedalling their way through weekly meet-ups.
03 Jan 2019
