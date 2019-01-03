Bikes and banter: The Velovets
Video

A group of elderly cyclists are taking part in "bikes and banter" as they look to defy their age by maintaining their fitness.

The Velodrome Veterans or "Velovets", from Paignton, Torbay, have some members who are in their 90s still pedalling their way through weekly meet-ups.

