It has reached a length of 210ft (64m) to take the dubious accolade as the biggest fatberg ever found in the sewers of south-west England.
The congealed mass of fat and rubbish - built up when fat and cooking oil is poured down people's sinks - was discovered under the streets of Sidmouth.
South West Water is urging people not to "feed the fatberg".
08 Jan 2019
