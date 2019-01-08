Koko the house cat is rescued from the engine of a Ford Mondeo
This is the moment a missing house cat was rescued from the engine of a car in Plymouth, Devon.

Seven-year-old Koko hadn't been seen for six days when her owner heard her miaowing under the bonnet of a Ford Mondeo.

Owner Natalie Kruger, 35, said she had "no idea" how Koko became stuck after she disappeared on New Year's Eve.

