Media player
Video
Footage shows missing cat being rescued from car engine
This is the moment a missing house cat was rescued from the engine of a car in Plymouth, Devon.
Seven-year-old Koko hadn't been seen for six days when her owner heard her miaowing under the bonnet of a Ford Mondeo.
Owner Natalie Kruger, 35, said she had "no idea" how Koko became stuck after she disappeared on New Year's Eve.
08 Jan 2019
