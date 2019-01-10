Giant Hercules transport plane lands at Devon beach

Media player
Saunton Sands hosts giant Hercules transport plane landing
Beachgoers in north Devon got a special treat when a Hercules transport plane dropped in.
Despite its size, the plane is designed to land and take off from natural surfaces.
Barnstaple-based personal trainer Rachel Hoult grabbed the shots after finishing a surfing session.
The plane, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, was on a routine training sortie, said an RAF spokesman.
10 Jan 2019
