Giant Hercules transport plane lands at Devon beach
Beachgoers in north Devon got a special treat when a Hercules transport plane dropped in.

Despite its size, the plane is designed to land and take off from natural surfaces.

Barnstaple-based personal trainer Rachel Hoult grabbed the shots after finishing a surfing session.

The plane, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, was on a routine training sortie, said an RAF spokesman.

  • 10 Jan 2019
