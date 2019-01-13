'Mushrooms are my muse'
Devon artist: 'Why mushrooms are my muse'

Everywhere we go we are surrounded by nature's wonders, but how many of us stop to look?

For professional illustrator and amateur naturalist Jo Brown, woodlands are a rich source of inspiration.

We joined her on a woodland safari near home in Teignmouth, Devon.

