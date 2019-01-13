Media player
Devon artist: 'Why mushrooms are my muse'
Everywhere we go we are surrounded by nature's wonders, but how many of us stop to look?
For professional illustrator and amateur naturalist Jo Brown, woodlands are a rich source of inspiration.
We joined her on a woodland safari near home in Teignmouth, Devon.
There's more on this story on Inside Out on BBC1 on Monday 14 January at 19:30.
13 Jan 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window