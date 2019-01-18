First Cornish language TV chat show
First TV chat show in Cornish language launched online

The first ever television chat show in the Cornish language has been launched.

Two pilot episodes of 'Jaqi ha Jerry' have been made with money from FEAST - a programme funded by Arts Council England and Cornwall Council, and managed by Creative Kernow.

The programme, hosted by Jerry Sethir and Jaqi Heard, is a half-hour show on the online Cornish language TV channel 'Pellwolok an Gernewegva'.

Translation provided by Matthi ab Dewi.

