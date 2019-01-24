Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Pole explorer alone for 39 days
A former Royal Marine has described the challenge of returning home after a 700-mile trek to the South Pole.
Baz Gray completed the journey on his own, with no resupply, in 39 days.
He had to battle unusually poor weather, 24-hour daylight, and the 85kg (187lbs) sled which had everything he needed to survive.
24 Jan 2019
