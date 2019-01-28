Kite surfer 'jumps' 200m over sand spit

Video

Professional kite surfer Olly Bridge gets the "leap of his life" in a 200m jump.

The 21-year-old former European kite surfing champion from Exmouth launched into the air from a tidal pool over a sand spit at Dawlish in Devon.

Strong winds sent him soaring safely over the sand, in a jump which he thinks is the first of its kind.

