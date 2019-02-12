How much plastic is in this jumper?
University researchers are investigating the amount of man-made fibres released into the waste stream by domestic washing machines.

Research by the University of Plymouth suggests an average wash releases up to 700,000 man-made fibres.

The BBC filmed inside a machine as the university's marine scientist Imogen Napper put a polyester jumper through the wash.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 12 Feb 2019
