Workers attempt to clear giant fatberg
Workers begin to clear giant Sidmouth fatberg

Workers from South West Water have been lowered into the sewers of Sidmouth to begin clearing a massive fatberg.

The clearance teams are wearing body suits and will put on full breathing apparatus because of the dangerous gases released by the fatberg.

  • 06 Feb 2019
