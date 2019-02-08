Seagull concerto 'came to me in dream'

Seagull concerto 'came in a dream'
Musician Nuria Bonet has created a concerto to improve the public's image of seagulls, which she thinks are misunderstood.

She said the idea came to her in a dream.

Later this month that dream will become reality as she performs the full piece at the 2019 Contemporary Music Festival in Plymouth.

