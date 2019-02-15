Media player
Video
Newlyn film-maker Mark Jenkin: Why I ditched digital
Switching from digital to traditional film-making techniques means many more hours work.
But for film-maker Mark Jenkin, from Newlyn, Cornwall, the rewards of reeling back the years outweigh the hard labour.
His work has been applauded by critics.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
