Salcombe harbour in south Devon is renowned for its rich marine life, which has given it special protection as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Yet among the seahorses, sponges and the rare eelgrass meadows are huge quantities of bottles, plastic and metal.
Local scalloper Chris Roberts talks about his battle against the rising tide of rubbish.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
20 Feb 2019
