A slimmed-down obese dog who once resembled a "pot-bellied pig" after surviving on a diet of hamburgers has been adopted by one of her rescuers.

Hattie the Fatty was dubbed "Britain's fattest dog" when she arrived at Gables Farm in Devon weighing almost 40kg (6st).

The portly pooch won hearts worldwide as she slimmed to 23kg (3st 8lb) and has been taken in by foster carer Ruth Rickard.