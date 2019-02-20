Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hattie the Fatty: Formerly obese dog finds new home
A slimmed-down obese dog who once resembled a "pot-bellied pig" after surviving on a diet of hamburgers has been adopted by one of her rescuers.
Hattie the Fatty was dubbed "Britain's fattest dog" when she arrived at Gables Farm in Devon weighing almost 40kg (6st).
The portly pooch won hearts worldwide as she slimmed to 23kg (3st 8lb) and has been taken in by foster carer Ruth Rickard.
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-47298912/hattie-the-fatty-formerly-obese-dog-finds-new-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window