Video
Video shows Dartmoor Zoo staff in tiger tug-of-war
A video shows staff at Dartmoor Zoo demonstrating a tug-of-war with a tiger that animal rights groups has branded as disrespectful to animals.
Visitors are charged £15 to try and pull a piece of meat out of the mouth of either a lion or a tiger.
The zoo said visitor engagement is an "important part of developing empathy with and respect for zoo animals".
"Well-managed big cat tug-of-war activities offer lions the opportunities to engage in a physically and mentally challenging activity.
"Such activities are a well recognised part of the evolving improvements in animal welfare that we see in modern zoo facilities," the zoo added.
-
21 Feb 2019