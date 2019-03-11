Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lee Spence completes Atlantic row bid
A former Royal Marine who lost his leg has completed a solo row across the Atlantic.
Lee Spencer, 49, from Horrabridge, Devon, set off on 9 January, and finished the epic row in 60 days.
The previous able-bodied record for crossing continent to continent was 96 days and 12 hours.
Mr Spencer tackled the challenge to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window