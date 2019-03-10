Video

A fisherman is in "good spirits" after falling overboard into "very rough seas" off the Devon coast.

Coastguards said he was in the water - in sea temperatures of 9C (48F) - for an hour before they found him in an area off Salcombe.

They added there could have been a "very different outcome" had he not been wearing a lifejacket.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released footage of the two-minute rescue.